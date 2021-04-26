Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community to work together to guarantee global nuclear security and prevent a repeat of the Chernobyl disaster on the 35th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear accident.

He made the comments on Monday during a trip to the Chernobyl exclusion zone, an area spanning a 30-km radius around the nuclear power plant that was evacuated in the aftermath of the accident and has been deemed unsafe for humans to live for thousands of years to come.

"Our task is to do everything possible to bolster security and strengthen safety to avoid and never repeat a similar disaster in the future," Zelenskyy said in an address to Ukrainians, leading nationwide commemorative events.

In the capital Kiev, religious leaders and elderly veterans in military uniform involved in the fraught clean up efforts immediately after the incident joined a ceremony and placed flowers at a memorial.

"History does not go backwards," Zelenskyy said in his televised speech, "so Chernobyl today is a common challenge and a joint responsibility for the future and safety of the planet."

Hushed up accidents

The deaths of some 30 people were directly linked to the explosion in the fourth reactor at Chernobyl during a safety test on April 26, 1986.

But thousands more are feared to have died in the years that followed from radiation poisoning across Ukraine as well as its northern neighbour Belarus and Russia to the east.

Ukraine's security service on Monday released a cache of archive documents, confirming that Soviet authorities hushed up at least three accidents at the Chernobyl plant in 1982 and 1984.

The Chernobyl power plant and two others in present-day Russia with the same reactors had been "dangerous" and continued operations could have had "threatening consequences," according to KGB secret service documents dated 1983 that Ukrainian authorities published on Monday.

No accurate number of victims

The exact number of victims remains a subject of intense debate because the Soviet authorities kept most of the information about the disaster hidden.