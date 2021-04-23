Indonesia's desperate search for a missing submarine and its crew of 53 honed in on a radar contact, with just hours to go before the stricken vessel's oxygen reserves ran out.

The ramped-up hunt on Friday comes as Australia and the United States are set to join the search off the coast of Bali where the sub disappeared more than two days ago during training exercises.

Late Thursday, the military said it picked up signs of an unidentified object with high magnetism at a depth of between 50 and 100 metres (165 to 330 feet).

Ships equipped with sonar-tracking equipment were deployed in the hopes that the object could be the KRI Nanggala 402, which was equipped with oxygen reserves that could last until early Saturday, authorities said.

"We've only got until 3:00 am [2000GMT] tomorrow (Saturday) so we're maximising all of our efforts today," said Indonesian military spokesman Achmad Riad.

"Hopefully there will be a bright spot."

Fears mount

But an oil spill spotted where the submarine was thought to have submerged pointed to possible fuel-tank damage, fanning fears of a deadly disaster.

There are also concerns that the submarine could have sunk to depths believed to be as much as 700 metres, well below what it was built to withstand.

The German-built vessel was scheduled to conduct live torpedo exercises when it asked for permission to dive. It lost contact shortly after.

On Thursday, the US military said it would send airborne teams to help in the search, while Australia said two ships were on their way to assist.

Neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia have already dispatched ships that are expected to arrive at the weekend, including the city-state's MV Swift Rescue – a submarine rescue vessel.

India said on Thursday it had sent a ship to assist in the hunt.

