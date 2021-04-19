When the date for legislative elections were announced in Palestine for May 22, one Fatah member’s bold criticism of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas caused a stir within the party. Nasser al Qudwa not only challenged the leadership’s politics, but also announced that he’d run in the election through a separate list.

Qudwa had already announced that he would support the jailed Fatah figure, Marwan Barghouti, should he run for the presidential elections on 31 July - this would make him a competitor to Abbas.

Then Fatah, led by Abbas, kicked him out of the party. Qudwa not only caused discomfort within the party, but reopened old wounds.

Qudwa’s late uncle, Yasser Arafat, founded Fatah and was the iconic first leader of the Palestinian people on the global stage. Abbas and Arafat had serious disagreements, the former becoming disgruntled that Arafat refused to hand him control of Palestinian security forces when he appointed him as the Prime Minister. He resigned in response. After Arafat’s death in 2004, Abbas was nominated as leader and has kept the position since.

Even after he was sacked, Qudwa says he’s still Fatah to the core, but insists that it’s time for change. The 85-year-old Abbas’s term formally expired in 2009, but he kept governing the Palestinian Authority (PA) by decree for 12 years.

“For my part, I remain a faithful member of Fatah and this step will not change that. As always, I remain committed to the interests of Fatah, but more importantly, I am committed to the national interest and shall work towards advancing our cause,” Qudwa said in a statement following his expulsion.

He says Palestinians want change as they believe it is time to choose a new track for hope.

Then UN diplomat, now challenger to Abbas