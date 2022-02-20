US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said all signs suggest Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, but still vowed that Washington will use every opportunity until the last minute to see if diplomacy dissuades Moscow from going ahead.

The developments, including the announcement of an extension of military exercises by Russia and Belarus, signal an invasion, Blinken told on Sunday while speaking on broadcaster CNN'S State of the Union show.

"Everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious, that we are on the brink of an invasion. We will do everything we can to try to prevent it before it happens," Blinken said.

The secretary of state also said that the West was equally prepared if Moscow invades.

"But until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President (Vladimir) Putin from carrying this forward," Blinken said.

Blinken maintained Washington's position that the deterrent impact of sanctions would be lost if they are triggered before an invasion despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea to unleash them.

Russia and Belarus extend drills