Scores of Honduran police officers have surrounded the house of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez after the United States asked the government to arrest and extradite Washington's key erstwhile ally in the region.

Hernandez's lawyer, Hermes Ramirez, told local Canal 5 television on Monday that the former president was holed up inside his home.

The arrest warrant for Hernandez is illegal because he has immunity as a member of the regional Central American parliament, he added.

"They are trying to trample on the rights of President Hernandez," Ramirez said.

Speculation has been swirling for months that the United States was planning to extradite Hernandez when he left office amid accusations that he colluded with drug traffickers.

Leftist leader Xiomara Castro replaced him as president last month.

US blacklist

Washington's request for extradition represents a major about-face by the US government, which saw Hernandez as a vital ally in the volatile Central America region during his eight years in power.

The United States had already placed Hernandez on a blacklist, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month said there were credible reports Hernandez "has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking".