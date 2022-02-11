LAHORE — On the morning of March 15, 2015, Akash Bashir, 21, was standing guard outside the St. John’s Catholic Church when a Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suicide bomber tried to force his way into the premises where hundreds of faithful had gathered for Sunday prayers.

At the same time, another suicide bomber was trying to make his way into the nearby Christ ‎Church of the Church of Pakistan in the predominantly Christian neighbourhood of Youhanabad.

But Akash, though unarmed, was unfazed as he faced off with the militant with explosives strapped to his body.

“I will die, but I will not let you go in,” eyewitnesses later quoted Akash as telling the militant.

Those were the Catholic Christian’s last recorded words as the militant detonated the explosives, killing himself and Akash on the spot.

The other militant too blew himself up around the same time. The twin attacks left 17 people dead and injured more than 70 others. The TTP is known for attacking civilians across all faiths, including Muslims.

Nearly seven years after the incident, the Vatican has declared Akash a “Servant of God” – the first Pakistani and first Asian to be given the title, the first step towards possible canonisation.

“A great day for the Catholic Church in Pakistan. He offered his life to save the lives of the Christian community at St John's Catholic Church,” Father Francis Gulzar, the Vicar General of the archdiocese, said in a statement. "He is the first Pakistani Christian who has been raised to the rank of the Holy People of God.”

Archbishop Emeritus Lawrence Saldanha of Lahore also congratulated the community.

“When there is so much sad news, this news is very joyful. Akash remains a great model of a modern martyr. May he inspire and encourage all young people,” UCA News reported him as saying in a Facebook post.

Akash’s brave act had alerted others inside the church, packed with an estimated 1,000 devotees, potentially saving many lives as they were able to take evasive action before the militants blew themselves up.

Community under siege

Christians form just 3 percent of Pakistan’s population of more than 220 million.

Most of them have no access to education, jobs, healthcare, housing or civic amenities. They live in unplanned settlements like Youhanabad, home to an estimated one lakh (100,000) Christians.

The 2015 attacks were later claimed by the TTP, a Taliban splinter group that has been designated as a terrorist group by the Pakistani state.

The news of the Vatican title saw jubilation in the Youhanabad neighbourhood which is still haunted by the bloody Sunday massacre.