The United Nations has allegedly covered up the death of two aid workers in military strikes by President Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria in 2016, according to an investigation.

An exclusive report by The Jerusalem Post alleged that UN officials did not publicise an “internal UN message saying that Assad’s military had killed” the two workers part of a humanitarian convoy between Aleppo and Homs.

The report has been jointly published by The Jerusalem Post and the US government Arabic-language news organisation Alhurra.

The report quoted a UN source in the Middle East as saying that “the reluctance to investigate and report the alleged murder can be explained by the global organization’s fears it would be banned from conducting future relief missions in the Syrian Arab Republic“.

It cited a press conference in Geneva on April 28, 2016, in which “an Arabic translator noted the death of one person during an aid mission”. The report said the UN removed this video from its website.

Jan Egeland, humanitarian adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria who delivered English-language remarks at the Geneva event, did not mention the Arabic-language translation about the death of the staffer, according to the report.

The transcript of the 2016 conference shows Egeland spoke of mortars and air raids impacting the movement of two UN convoys.

The report said “Egeland’s statement ostensibly corresponds with what a UN local official for Syria said – as a whistleblower – that Assad’s regime carried out military strikes against two humanitarian convoys”.

This person told The Jerusalem Post that a review of internal UN messages revealed that a report was sent about the killing of the two aid workers on April 25, 2016.

