Trucker-led protests against coronavirus restrictions in Canada have shut down another US border crossing, as copycat movements gather steam as far afield as Europe and New Zealand.

In the Canadian capital Ottawa, police said on Thursday they were bringing in reinforcements, issuing more arrests and tickets, and stepping up truck towing operations in a bid to break the impasse.

But protesters were hunkering down and taking pride in how their two-week protest has mushroomed into an international movement.

The border blockades have already impacted business, with the key Ambassador Bridge linking Ontario and Detroit out of service for several days — and major automakers forced to cut back production at several plants as a result.

A second crossing in the western province of Alberta has been blocked for days, and on Thursday protesters closed down a third — in central Manitoba.

Citing supply shortages, Ford said it was forced to slow production at factories in Canada, while some Stellantis factories in the United States and Canada halted work on Wednesday evening.

General Motors cancelled several shifts and Toyota said its plants were also hit.

Copycat protests