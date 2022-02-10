As Hyundai Motors faced calls for a boycott of its car from incensed Indians on social media, Kashmiris said Hyundai Pakistan’s solidarity post helped shed light on the current situation in the territory.

"The UN in recent times have come up with so many statements, even all the rights groups are witnessing the deteriorating situation on the ground. These solidarity posts shed a light on how bad it is here," Muhammad, a scholar, who wants to be identified with his first name only, told TRT World.

"The locals in the region have been completely silenced. Speaking out has been criminalised so if anyone outside raises the issue, it is good for us," he added.

The solidarity post however did not go down well with many Indians, who consider Jammu and Kashmir as an "integral part" of the country.

They accused the Pakistani affiliate of Hyundai of using "propaganda posters against India on Kashmir backing Pakistan sponsored terrorism."

The controversy began on Sunday after a Pakistani distributor for Hyundai Motors Co. sent out a tweet saying "let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom".

This one tweet created a ripple effect as fast-food chains in the country like KFC, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza, also jumped on the bandwagon with more solidarity tweets.

The South Korean automaker couldn't resist the Indian pressure and its Pakistani affiliate eventually deleted the post.

Pakistan annually observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, a public holiday that shows “support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir” and their right to decide.

By Monday, South Korea's ambassador was summoned by India, protesting against the "unacceptable" post.

Kashmir has been militarily divided between India and Pakistan since the two countries came into being in 1947. Each side claims the whole territory and holds a part of it.

The bitter enemies have gone twice to war over Kashmir.