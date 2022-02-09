The streets of Dakar woke up early, anxious yet determined on Sunday morning, rallying behind their national football team competing for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and ended the day in phenomenal jubilance.

In the 120th minute after the start of the game, Senegal’s star player Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty and accomplished the dreams of the West African nation.

Bets on the continent were split between Senegal and seven-time winner Egypt. Although coming close, Senegal had never in fact won any championship and Egypt was the continent’s most decorated team.

As dusk fell on Sunday, fresh memories of Senegal’s defeat by Algeria – a team similar to Egypt’s - in the 2019 AFCON were conjured up and relived in the streets as the game passed without a single goal being scored.

Throughout Dakar, match-watching was a communal, flamboyant affair. Thousands of fans bedecked in red, yellow and green flags and body paint gathered around giant screens set up in restaurants, landmarks and public squares.

The cards for glory were in Senegal’s hands and winning had become a sort of quest heretofore denied them. It was all too clear what a victory would mean.

‘’It’s the biggest moment in Senegal’s history, bigger than the 1960 independence. All the previous generations tried to win and failed. Senegal has always had some great players on its team and came close to the trophy many times, but never managed to get the title. And playing against Egypt, the challenge was bigger so the better the victory,’’ declared Hady Wehbe, co-founder of Football Senegal and consultant at the Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Canada.