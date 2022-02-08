Cathedrals, parliament buildings, royal palaces and stately homes are among the many UK structures that have been inspired by Muslim architecture from Andalusia, the Mughal Empire in India, the Ottoman Empire, and the Arab world.

Some of these buildings even hold stolen monuments from these lands, and the owners are having to acknowledge their role in the looting of these objects.

The Islamic world has long inspired architecture and design in the Western world and scholarship in recent years has started to tell a more holistic history, which depicts the influence and pivotal role the Muslim world has had on civilisations across the globe, especially in the West.

The presence of Islam in the UK goes deep, and has been there for centuries. It can be seen across the board, but one of the most striking visual examples is in British architecture.

Islamic architecture has historically adapted to local building traditions, and developing these further with Muslim principles and teachings.

Brighton Pavilion

One of the most striking examples of Muslim-influenced architecture in Britain is the Brighton Pavilion.

It was supposed to be a seaside villa retreat for fun-loving, extravagant King George IV when he was Prince Regent.

In 1815, King George appointed architect John Nash to turn the villa into an exotic palace, mimicking the visual styles of Mughal India and the Islamic world.

It is interesting to note that the Brighton Pavilion was used to house wounded Indian soldiers (Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs) from World War I.

More than one million Indians fought alongside the British and the Indian Army provided the British with the largest number of troops from anywhere in the British Empire.

Big Ben

The world-famous clock in Westminster is a striking sight. I worked in Parliament many years ago and was lucky to soak in the beauty of the whole complex almost everyday.

But did you know that Big Ben, completed in 1856, was inspired by Muslim buildings that came way before?

There are undeniable similarities between the famous London landmark and the minaret from the Great Mosque of Aleppo, built in 1090, but sadly destroyed by the Syrian war in 2013.

Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament were built in the Gothic style. In fact, the pointed arch, the trefoil arch, ribbed vaulting and many other features used in Gothic architecture, do not originate in Europe, but come from the Muslim East. Architectural elements such as trefoil arches are credited to Muslim empires dating back to the 7th century.

Sir Christopher Wren (born in 1632), an acclaimed English architect, wrote in the 1700s: “Modern gothic… from all the marks of the new architecture, it can only be attributed to the Moors; or what is the same thing, to the Arabians or Saracens”.

Saracen was a derogatory term used for Muslims at this time, and even to this day. Its original Arabic meaning is linked to the word “to steal”, and was supposed to reference Muslims as thieves and looters.