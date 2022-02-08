South Korea's Hyundai Motor has said it deeply regrets any offence caused to Indians by an "unauthorised" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of disputed Kashmir.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The company said its independently owned distributor in Pakistan made "unauthorised" Kashmir-related social media posts from its accounts, and "misused the Hyundai brand identity".

"We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity. We have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence," Hyundai said.

Hyundai's apology comes after it faced calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India.

The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India's position in the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

Raging controversy