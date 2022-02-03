Former Malian rebels have signed a pact designed to "facilitate ties" with the Sahel state's ruling junta, the armed groups said.

The former rebels and the junta signed an accord in Italy's capital Rome on Wednesday designed to "facilitate ties," according to Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, a spokesperson for the former rebels.

The text of the agreement has not been released.

However, a signatory who requested anonymity said that it included language on the Malian authorities committing to implementing the Algiers peace accord.

Italian non-governmental organisation Ara Pacis, which could not be reached for comment, brokered the talks.

The Italian government declined to comment.

Escape route

Militant groups –– former allies of Mali's Tuareg separatists and Arab rebels –– are not included in the Algiers peace agreement.