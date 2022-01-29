Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said he saw no reason for a delay to parliamentary elections in May after three-times former prime minister Saad Al Hariri announced he was boycotting the vote and stepping away from politics.

"I emphasised to His Eminence the Mufti the role played by the honourable Sunni community in preserving Lebanon's unity and political diversity, and the importance of participation with all components of Lebanon in national and political life," Aoun said on Saturday.

"We are carrying out all the necessary preparations for holding the elections on time, and I do not see any reason for delaying them," the Maronite Christian president continued.

The other Hariri