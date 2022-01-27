The death toll from a storm that struck three southern African countries has risen to 70 as emergency teams battle to repair damaged infrastructure and help tens of thousands of victims.

As of Thursday, Madagascar has reported 41 dead, with 18 others killed in Mozambique and 11 in Malawi. Remnants of the storm have passed over Zimbabwe, but no deaths have been reported there.

Packing torrential rains, tropical storm Ana made landfall on Monday in Madagascar before ploughing into Mozambique and Malawi.

Rescue workers and authorities across the three countries were still assessing the full extent of the damage.

In the three hardest-hit countries, tens of thousands of homes were damaged. Some collapsed under the heavy rain, trapping victims in the rubble.

Bridges were washed away by swollen rivers, while livestock drowned and submerged fields, destroying the livelihoods of rural families.

Loss and destruction

In Madagascar, 110,000 had to flee their homes. In the capital Antananarivo, schools and gyms were turned into emergency shelters.

"We only brought our most important possessions," Berthine Razafiarisoa, who sheltered in a gym with his family of 10, told AFP.