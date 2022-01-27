For several centuries, women who were the subjects of the erstwhile Ottoman Empire and whose families were close to the palace, practised fine arts as a hobby and within the confines of their homes.

There was no state-run institution that taught this art form, and it did not trickle down to the masses until the empire faced a large-scale societal churning triggered by new pressures brought about by rapid modernisation.

While in 1882, the Academy of Fine Arts was established to offer education exclusively to men, Ottoman women continued to practise art in the shadows. It took three more decades and a tenacious women's campaign to feminise the art space.

In 1914, the Academy of Fine Arts for Women was established with Turkish women finally making their debut in arts.

“The establishment of a fine arts school for women by the state was a manifestation of the societal change that was taking place in the Ottoman Empire,” Prof. Dr. Ahu Antmen, from Turkiye’s Sabanci University, told TRT World.

Prior to opening up the art space to the general public, women from affluent families received private classes from renowned painters such as Osman Hamdi Bey and the court painter Fausto Zonaro.

To understand how fine arts became popular among Turkish women and how they came to practise it officially and professionally, one must first take a detour to the 19th Century, when the empire found itself in an era of reform and modernisation commonly known as the Tanzimat period.

Influenced by European ideas, the Tanzimat period started in the late 1830s. It steered the Ottoman Empire to the first and second constitutional eras, in which a cultural orientation towards a Western sense of art and literature was included.

Fine arts began to shape into what it is today as the Tanzimat period also coincided with art evolving as a concept and its forms, such as painting and sculpture, being welcomed by the Ottoman state and people.

For non-Muslim Ottomans who were more Europeanised, this was already the case. In fact, there were multiple art studios in regions where the non-Muslim population constituted a majority, such as Istanbul’s Pera.

People were practising the arts in private studios already, but these mostly belonged to minorities and European artists.

“The real change was taking place for Muslim Ottomans, especially for those in the high ranks of society that were close to the palace, led by reformist sultans,” Antmen said.

Fine arts in Ottoman society

Located in the heart of Istanbul's Beyoglu district, home to some of the Ottoman architectural marvels like the Galata Tower and Kilic Ali Pasa Complex, the art academy is now part of modern-day Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University.

Back in 1882, Osman Hamdi Bey, the famous Ottoman pioneer and painter of “The Tortoise Trainer,” founded the academy, which was inspired by France’s Ecole des Beaux-Arts.

“As its establishment signalled endorsement from the palace, the academy symbolised an official recognition for the practice of Western art in the empire. It was, in itself, a message conveyed to a society that saw painting and sculpting as foreign elements,” Antmen said.

“The establishment of the Academy of Fine Arts in the Ottoman Empire can be considered a landmark in the Muslim world’s reconcilation with Western artforms,” she added.

Political and societal changes, encompassing the Tanzimat period and the following years, also saw improvements in Ottoman women’s lives, rights and freedoms.

But the empire's first recognised art space, the Academy of Fine Arts, was restricted to male students, which was also the case in the West until late 19th Century when women officially began receiving education in the field of the arts.

“As in the West, Ottoman women’s practice of arts was seen as a distinguished hobby among those that supported modernisation - it was a mere hobby and there was no question of arts becoming a profession for women,” Prof. Antmen told TRT World.

Mihri Musfik Hanim

As the very first Turkish woman to pursue painting as an occupation throughout her life, Mihri Musfik Hanim became known as the first Turkish woman painter.

She was a student of Zonaro and carried her work to an international level while living in Italy, France and the United States as she continued her works there.

Renowned for her portraits, Musfik painted famous people including Turkiye’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and the Pope.

According to some accounts, her biggest supporter was Abdulmejid II, the last Ottoman Caliph.

Musfik was also a member of the Ottoman Society of Painters, the first Turkish independent artists association, which was established in 1909 to spread and improve the practice of the arts in Ottoman lands.

However, among all her achievements, Mihri Musfik stands out for an initiative that paved the way for Turkish women to practise the arts in an official setting.

Seeing as the improvements modernisation brought to the empire were mostly enjoyed by men, Mihri Musfik took it upon herself to directly demand the establishment of a fine arts school for women from the Ottoman minister of education.

Through her initiative and persistence, in 1914, the Academy of Fine Arts for Women was established as a separate branch of the Academy of Fine Arts, and Mihri Musfik Hanim even became the director of the women’s academy.