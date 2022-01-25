Pro-Israel lobby groups have derailed the academic career of a Palestinian woman days before she was due to start teaching her first class at a university in the UK.

Shahd Abusalama was preparing to meet her students for an orientation session on the subject of Postcolonial Media Culture on January 21 when the Sheffield Hallam University emailed her a notice of suspension.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, the UK Zionist Federation and publications like the Jewish Chronicle have run a smear campaign against the 30-year-old former Gaza camp refugee who has worked for Palestinian rights for almost a decade.

“I am just shocked and disgusted that my university will bow to pressure from the Zionists and it will not stand for its own member against malicious attacks, which are clearly meant to silence the opposition of Israel and its crimes,” she tells TRT World in a phone interview.

Shahd is a PhD researcher at Sheffield Hallam and was excited to launch her career as a lecturer. The university has not told her the exact nature of the allegations against her.

A TRT World email to the university’s press office remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The censure Shahd faces is part of a growing trend in which academics in the UK, Europe, Canada and the US are labelled as antisemitic for criticising Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Last year, David Miller, a professor at Bristol University, was fired after being accused of anti-Jewish bigotry, an allegation he was cleared of by two separate university investigations.

Various pro-Israel groups encourage Jewish students on campuses to disrupt Palestinian solidarity events and report professors who are known for calling out Israel for its continuing occupation of Palestinian territories.

Such silencing is stifling the culture of open debate and discussions, academics say.

“Israel is desperate to silence us because of the political effectiveness of the campaigns that I have been part of,” says Shahd.

Academics like Shahd started to face heat especially after the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) pushed universities to adopt a new definition of antisemitism.

“Proponents of the IHRA definition are part of what some are calling a new antisemitism movement that seeks to label criticism of Israel as antisemitic,” a trio of professors from Canada’s Wilfrid Laurier University wrote last year.

Dozens of UK professors voiced concern about the definition in a 2017 letter. The UK government has warned universities to adopt the IHRA definition or face funding cuts.

The main IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

But it goes on to add: “Manifestations might include the targeting of the State of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity.”

Critics say this definition can easily be used to shut political discourse on Israeli government policies, which includes denying Palestinains the right to return to their homes in occupied territories.

‘Blow to one is a blow to all’

“The IHRA definition is framed in relation to quashing any criticism of Israel,” says Malia Bouattia, the former president of the National Union of Students (NUS) of the UK.

“What we are seeing is that anti-Zionism and antisemitism are being presented as one. They are absolutely not,” she tells TRT World.

Students and academics in the UK who are affiliated with causes such as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement have been victims of witch hunts that have intensified in recent years, says Bouattia.

“People are starting to wake up to the fact that the pro-Israel lobby is not going to cease and the opposition needs to be much more organised. And we need to understand that a blow to one is a blow to all.”

Support for Shahd is pouring in from all over the world. The hashtag In Support of Shahd has been doing the rounds on Twitter and she has received thousands of messages in the last few days.