Early voting has begun in Portugal for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing.

Over 300,000 voters have signed up to vote a week early, as polls opened at 8:00 am local (0800 GMT).

The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.

"I preferred to vote today as today I'm fine – next Sunday, I don't know," proffered one early voter, Elisa Fialho, a woman in her 70s who turned out to cast her ballot with her husband in the capital Lisbon.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who has led two consecutive minority Socialist governments since 2015, also cast his ballot in the northern city of Porto.

"All the conditions are there for everybody to go out and vote in security," said Costa after voting.

Portuguese voters who are infected and in isolation, on the other hand, will be allowed to leave home to cast their ballot next week, with a recommended hour-long slot when polling stations are traditionally less busy.

Officials estimated as many as 600,000 people are currently in quarantine.

