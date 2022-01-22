Thousands of people have gathered in European capitals to protest vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations took place in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm on Saturday.

Marches in Paris drew hundreds of demonstrators protesting the introduction of a new Covid-19 pass from Monday.

French media reported that demonstrators also marched by the hundreds in other cities.

The new rules will severely restrict the lives of those who refuse to get vaccinated by banning them from domestic flights, sports events, bars, cinemas and other leisure venues.

Opponents of the policy say the reinforced measures will impinge upon daily "freedoms" and railed against what they dubbed a form of social "apartheid".

Paris saw four rallies largely attended by supporters of nationalist politician and anti-EU presidential candidate Florian Philippot, some of them parents who brought their children along.

Many of those marching against the latest tightening of rules against the un-jabbed did not wear masks as they set off waving French flags and bearing banners demanding "freedom", "truth" and urging "no to apartheid".

