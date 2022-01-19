It’s not everyday rich people demand governments to tax them. But a group of 102 ultra-wealthy individuals, or the "Patriotic Millionaires" as they call themselves, did just that on Wednesday.

In an open letter to the World Economic Forum’s virtual “Davos Agenda”, the millionaires said the “current tax system is not fair” and is "deliberately designed to make the rich richer."

"The world - every country in it - must demand the rich pay their fair share. Tax us, the rich, and tax us now,” the letter said.

The organisation condemned the lack of action taken in the global forum, which brings together heads of state and government, business leaders, organisations and civil society for meetings, addresses and panels in Switzerland’s Geneva.

“For all the countless hours spent talking about making the world a better place, the conference has produced little tangible value amidst a torrent of self-congratulations,” the organisation, whose members include Disney heiress Abigail Disney, said.

Instead of these “private talks”, the group proposed a wealth tax that they say could help fund vaccines worldwide, lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty and provide universal healthcare to 3.6 billion people in lower income countries.

The #WealthTax

The organisation’s proposed wealth tax came from a joint study with a network of nonprofits and social movements including Fight for Inequality Alliance and global charity Oxfam.

Their report found that there are 3.6 million people with over $5 million in wealth, 183,300 households with over $50 million and 2,660 billionaires in the world.

Their plan would tax those worth over $5 million at two percent, those worth over $50 million at three percent and those worth over $1 billion at five percent.

Taxing these groups at their proposed rates, The Patriotic Millionaires said the wealth tax would generate $2.52 trillion a year.

Moreover, their more progressive tax rate could raise $3.62 trillion a year if a 5 percent tax is applied to those with a wealth of over $50 million and 10 percent to billionaires.

The rich got richer