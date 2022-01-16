Prince Andrew will challenge his sexual assault accuser's memory while her lawyers want to question a woman who purportedly saw him in a nightclub with a "young girl," US court documents have shown.

Lawyers for Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, who has sued the British royal over alleged sexual abuse more than two decades ago, have named the first witnesses they hope to grill in the civil lawsuit.

Andrew's attorneys said in a filing with a New York court late Friday that they were seeking testimony from Judith Lightfoot, Giuffre's psychologist in her adopted home of Australia.

Lawyer Melissa Lerner said that the prince's legal team want to quiz Lightfoot about what was discussed during her counseling sessions with Giuffre, who says she was trafficked to Andrew for sex in 2001.

Andrew's team are seeking Lightfoot's notes from the sessions and medical records, Lerner wrote in a formal "letter of request" submitted to US judge Lewis Kaplan that would compel testimony in Australia.

The prince's lawyers argue that Giuffre "may suffer from false memories" and want to ask Lightfoot about the "theory of false memories," the letter said.

Denying allegations

They added that they also wished to question Robert Giuffre, who married the then Virginia Roberts in and around 2002. The couple live in Australia with their three children.

Lerner wrote that Giuffre's husband would likely have information about her "alleged emotional and psychological harm and damages." She said they also intended to ask him about Giuffre's finances.

In a separate filing, Giuffre's lawyers told judge Kaplan that they wanted to question two witnesses based in Britain, including Shukri Walker.