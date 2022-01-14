Fast News

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Andrew's dismissal from royal duties while a civil sex assault case looms.

Andrew strenuously denies the allegation against him and defended his friendship with convicted Epstein in 2019. (AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II's second son, Prince Andrew, has been effectively stripped of his position in royal life, in a dramatic move as he faces a US civil case for sexual assault.

British media quoted an unnamed royal source on Thursday as saying he would no longer use the "His Royal Highness" (HRH) title, which designates senior members of the royal family, in any capacity.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," a statement read.

The move came after Buckingham Palace announced that he had given up his honorary military titles and charitable roles as the US case looms.

A New York judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by Andrew's lawyers to have the case brought by Virginia Giuffre thrown out.

Giuffre, 38, accuses Andrew, often called the Queen's "favourite son", of sexually assaulting her in 2001 when she was 17, claiming she was delivered to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who strenuously denies the allegation, was forced to quit public life after a calamitous 2019 interview in which he claimed to have no memory of meeting Giuffre and defended his friendship with convicted Epstein, who was found hanged in prison in 2019.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew served in sexual abuse accuser Giuffre's lawsuit

‘Financial settlement not enough’

More than 150 Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and British Army veterans wrote to the Queen, calling on her to strip Andrew of his ranks and titles in the armed forces.

"Were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post," they wrote in a joint letter made public by the anti-monarchy pressure group Republic.

Andrew was honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, whose soldiers guard Buckingham Palace in their distinctive bearskin hats and red tunics.

Andrew will likely have to respond to Giuffre's accusations from Britain in a recorded deposition, unless he successfully appeals or reaches a settlement.

One of Giuffre's lawyers, David Boies, said on Wednesday his client was not ruling out a deal, but a financial settlement would not be enough.

"It's very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims," he said.

Royal historian Anna Whitelock said there were "no good options" for Andrew. A financial agreement would also raise questions about where the money came from, she said.

READ MORE: Epstein accuser sues Britain's Prince Andrew for alleged sexual abuse

Source: TRTWorld and agencies