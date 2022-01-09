Kazakhstan authorities have said that 164 people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed in a week of protests that marked the worst unrest since the former Soviet republic gained independence 30 years ago.

The office of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday that order has been restored in the Central Asian country and that the government has regained control of all buildings that were taken over by the protesters and "armed gangs."

Some of the buildings were set on fire.

Sporadic gunfire was heard on Sunday in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, according to the Russian TV station Mir-24, but it was unclear whether those were warning shots by law enforcement.

The demonstrations, which began in the western part of Kazakhstan, began on January 2 over a sharp rise in fuel prices and spread throughout the country. They prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.

Thousands detained

About 5,800 people were detained during the unrest, Tokayev's office said.

The death toll of 164, reported by the state news channel Khabar-24 and citing the Health Ministry, was a significant increase from previously announced totals.

It was unclear if that number referred only to civilians or if law enforcement deaths were included. Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that 16 members of the police or national guard had been killed.