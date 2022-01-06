It’s a classic bird trapper's ruse. A string tied to the legs of a captured bird acts as bait for others flying overhead. When they land on the ground, thinking there are worms to be had, a net is flipped over the birds. Simple but effective.

But there is one problem. And a very deadly problem at that. Israeli snipers lying in wait, overlooking the land where the birds are aplenty—in the Gaza Strip along the border with Israel.

It’s bird trapping season again in the heavily militarised zone and hundreds of Gaza residents are risking their lives to capture exotic migratory birds in the hope of supplementing their family incomes. Gaza has two bird trapping seasons—in the fall, when several species of birds migrate from freezing Europe to the Middle East, and the second in May, during the breeding season of local birds.

Bird hunting has been a traditional recreational activity for Gazans. But now it is almost a blood sport.

“Thirteen Gazans have been murdered by Israeli snipers while hunting birds in different areas along the borders since the second Intifada in 2000,” says Maher al-Tabbaa, a Gazan economic expert.

The last victim, Mohammed Ammar, 41 years, was sniped recently while trying to lay a net to catch birds, about 500 metres from the fence along the eastern border. Ammar’s brother Kamal was a witness to what Gazans say is cold-blooded murder.

“My brother drowned in his own blood as we waited for over an hour for the ambulance to reach. He was dead by the time we reached the hospital," Kamal says.

Ammar worked as a water meter reader and earned about $300 per month—far less than what he needed to feed his family of nine, including seven children. And selling the birds he managed to trap brought in some additional income.

As the 14-year-long Israeli blockade squeezes life out of Gaza’s economy, the unemployment rate has reached a historic high of 50 percent of its population and as high as 78 percent among graduates, according to Maher al-Tabbaa.

With high food insecurity—as 80 percent of Gazans rely on international assistance—residents of the occupied territory are forced to work in risky conditions to provide the bare minimum for their families.

‘Nothing without him’

It was 11 A.M. when Ammar’s wife heard about the death of her husband, who had gone out early as usual.

“It was a big shock that my children and I will not see him again,” his wife says. “I was waiting for him to have breakfast together.” Their youngest child is just seven years old.

Ammar took paid leave for four days from his public work to go bird trapping so that he could repay some of the family’s debts.

On the first three days, he left at dawn and returned about five hours later to have breakfast with his family. On the fourth day, he returned in a coffin.

Ammar’s widow says she had a premonition of the tragedy that was to fall on the family. “Before he left home that day, I asked him not to go. He ignored my request, and we lost him,” she adds.

With the sole earning member of the family gone, she has no idea how to pay the monthly installments on the house. Or pay the fees of one son who is studying in a university.