Appeals have mounted for word on the whereabouts of detained Tunisian politician Noureddine Bhairi, a leader of the Ennahda party, the largest in the North African country's suspended parliament.

Plain-clothes officers arrested Bhairi, a former justice minister and deputy president of Ennahda, in the capital Tunis on Friday.

Tunisia's independent national body for the prevention of torture (INPT) said in a statement that authorities had provided no information on Bhairi nor on Fathi Baldi, a former interior ministry official who was also taken in for questioning on Friday.

The body's president, Fathi al Jarray, said there had been "no response" from the interior ministry to its requests for information about the two men.

Lawyer and INPT official Lotfi Ezzedine said that some individuals had been placed under house arrest over the summer, but "this is even worse because we don't even know where they are detained".

Bhairi and Baldi were "neither in an official detention facility, nor at their homes, nor at a police station", he said, charging that the pair's location was being "kept secret".

Ezzedine said the interior ministry had ordered the pair under preventive detention without legal proceedings because they allegedly presented "'a danger to public order'."

Ennahda denounces 'kidnapping'