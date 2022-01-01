Two civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in a Russian air strike in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, an opposition-held area where a truce is supposed to be in place.

Sources in the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) said that two civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed in the attack early on Saturday, which hit a civilian settlement in the village of Nehrulabyad.

"The air strike was carried out by a Russian warplane that took off from Hmeymim Air Base in rural Latakia in western Syria," said the Syrian opposition aircraft observatory.

Injured people were taken to nearby hospitals by civil defense teams.