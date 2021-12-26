South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, has died aged 90.

Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile – and above all his tireless fight against injustices of all colours.

Tutu was named the South African Council of Churches' first Black general secretary in 1978, becoming one of the most notable opponents to South Africa's apartheid system of racial segregation and white minority rule.

The picture below shows Tutu and his wife at the conclusion of the first day of an annual conference of the South African Council of Churches in Johannesburg in 1986.

In 1984, Tutu became the first black bishop of Johannesburg and called for an embargo against the white-minority regime.

That same year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his opposition to South Africa's apartheid regime.

The picture below shows the moment when the anti-apartheid leader was given the news of his prize on October 16, 1984.

In 1986, Tutu was ordained as the first black Archbishop of Cape Town and named head of the Anglican Church for Southern Africa, covering two million followers.

Along with other church leaders, he mediated conflicts between Black protesters and government security forces.