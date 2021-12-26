Desmond Tutu: A life in pictures
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Desmond Tutu: A life in picturesSouth Africa's Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a leading figure in the anti-apartheid struggle and an international defender of human rights and peace.
Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa's shortcomings or injustices. / AFP
December 26, 2021

South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, has died aged 90.

Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile – and above all his tireless fight against injustices of all colours.

Tutu was named the South African Council of Churches' first Black general secretary in 1978, becoming one of the most notable opponents to South Africa's apartheid system of racial segregation and white minority rule.

The picture below shows Tutu and his wife at the conclusion of the first day of an annual conference of the South African Council of Churches in Johannesburg in 1986. 

In 1984, Tutu became the first black bishop of Johannesburg and called for an embargo against the white-minority regime.

That same year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his opposition to South Africa's apartheid regime. 

The picture below shows the moment when the anti-apartheid leader was given the news of his prize on October 16, 1984.

In 1986, Tutu was ordained as the first black Archbishop of Cape Town and named head of the Anglican Church for Southern Africa, covering two million followers. 

Along with other church leaders, he mediated conflicts between Black protesters and government security forces.

Recommended

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and underwent repeated treatment over subsequent  years.

The picture below shows the day after he underwent a surgery to remove a part of his prostate gland.

In 2007, Tutu co-founded The Elders group of global leaders that work for peace and human rights, taking up the chairman role until 2013.

The picture below displays members of the Elders, including Tutu, posing for a group photograph in Marrakech where they called for the release of their fellow group member, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on May 26, 2009.

Tutu made a rare public appearance to receive his Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

He emerged from hospital in a wheelchair, and waved but did not speak.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China