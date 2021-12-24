Although it is Ancient Egypt that dominates general mummy discourse, mummification was a widespread practice in several parts of the world.

Often a result of the belief in an afterlife, mummification is the act of embalming the bodies of the dead, with techniques and customs varying among cultures.

Anatolia, a land that's been home to countless civilisations throughout history, is unsurprisingly also home to mummies from these different cultures that have called it home.

“There are two groups of mummies that have so far been found on Turkish land, the mummies of Christian individuals, and the mummies of Turks, or Muslim individuals,” Muzaffer Doganbas, an art historian who works with Turkiye’s Amasya Museum, told TRT World.

“Both cultures mummified their dead because it was customary at some time and place. However, it is important to note that those who were mummified were not ordinary people – they were important people like statesmen, generals, or religious figures,” Doganbas added.

In Turkiye, mummies can be found in museums and mausoleums, with those in museums preserved in special conditions that will further delay their decay, with special attention paid to temperature and humidity.

A third group of mummies one can find in Turkiye are those that have been brought to the country from abroad, such as the Egyptian mummy of a crocodile from the Nile River at the Topkapi Palace Museum in Istanbul.

Byzantine Mummies

Aksaray, a province in Turkiye’s renowned Cappadocia region, is home to the Ihlara Valley which some refer to as the “Valley of Mummies”.

Once a prominent settlement for Byzantine Christians, stone houses and graves as well as dozens of ancient churches can be spotted along the 14 kilometre (8.5 miles) long valley.

Some 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) away from the Ihlara Valley is another Byzantine era church, namely the Canli (Bell) Church.

Aside from its significance as an excellent example of Byzantine architecture and faith, the Canli Church, much like most churches in Ihlara Valley, was once the eternal resting place of mummified religious figures and children.

“Mummifying the dead was a widespread ancient practice in the lands we now call Aksaray. Mummification can even be considered a well-known artform,” Esra Cetin, an archaeologist from the Aksaray Museum, told TRT World.

Currently, there are eight mummies recorded in the Aksaray Museum’s inventory, extracted from the ancient Byzantine churches and rock graves of the city, predominantly the ancient Canli Church.

The mummies, which include babies and even a cat, are believed to be around 10 centuries old. They were mostly recovered after illegal excavations, and were consequently deformed, impeding a complete archaeological analysis.

“There are no traces of their internal organs. It is customary for the organs to be removed and preserved separately next to the body during mummifications, but we currently have no evidence of that for this case due to the illegal excavations,” Cetin said.

These mummies also do not seem to be bandaged like their Egyptian counterparts. It might be the case that the cloth they used decayed faster than the bandages used in Egypt, or that the bandages were lost when the graves were excavated, according to Cetin.

The Christian mummies from the Cappadocia region were likely anointed with a substance that would delay decay, then wrapped in clothes and left to their eternal rest, as the earth-coloured clothes of some mummies have persisted through time.

“It was also observed that the mummies which date back to the 10th to 13th centuries AD were buried on their backs with their hands tied,” Cetin said. The exact reason as to why such a custom emerged is unknown.

The Aksaray Museum also hosts personal belongings of the mummies. An example is the mummy of a baby which was found alongside shoes, jewellery, and other ornaments, which were likely placed next to the baby as funerary offerings.