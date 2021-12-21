Humans want to control everything around them, changing the world to suit their own needs - and that might be what separates us from other species. Many scientists think that this old habit is also the primary driver of today’s climate change.

Recent paleoanthropologist research has revealed that even hundreds of thousands of years ago, human activity resulted in changing the environment, although on a much smaller scale than in modern times.

In Germany, since the 1980s, scientists have worked on a site called Neumark-Nord, close to the city of Leipzig, researching the remains of Neanderthals, an earlier human species. The Neanderthals, which were classified as being part of Homo Sapiens by some commentators,were gone about 40,000 years ago possibly thanks to climate change.

The Neanderthals, who inhabited large areas across Eurasia, apparently liked Neumark-Nord, a forested area with many small lakes, partly due to its mild temperatures, settling there about 125,000 years ago.

During their 2000-year presence in the area, the Neanderthals turned Neumark-Nord into an open field, apparently destroying trees to impose their own living standards.