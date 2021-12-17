Hong Kong heads to the polls on Sunday for the first time since electoral laws were changed to give Beijing more control over who is elected to Hong Kong’s legislature.

Following months of large protests in 2019, Beijing tightened its grip over the semi-autonomous city and launched a crackdown on dissent that saw a number of Hong Kong’s opposition activists and politicians either in jail or awaiting trial.

The new electoral laws expand the total number of seats in the Legislative Council from 70 to 90, but reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers from 35 to 20. Most of the legislature will be appointed by an Election Committee, which will also be responsible for vetting candidates to ensure – as China itself has stated - that only “patriots” can rule the city.

Democracy activists and western governments have accused China of using the new rules to suppress the political opposition.

For these reasons, analysts expect the turnout at the polls to be quite low. Polls by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute in November found that only 52 percent of respondents planned to vote — which would be the lowest turnout in three decades.

But how do Hong Kong’s autonomy and democracy work? Here’s a breakdown.

Why is Hong Kong partially independent from China?

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China.