An estimated 32.3 percent of the Arab population did not have access to adequate food in 2020, with 10 million more people reporting food insecurity than the previous year.

A new report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) published on Thursday found that nearly 141 million people across Arab countries experienced moderate or severe food insecurity last year.

Since 2000, hunger across the Arab world has increased by 91.1 percent, affecting all income levels as well as both conflict-struck countries and countries at peace.

Jean Marc Faures, FAO’s Regional Programme Leader for the Near East and North Africa, told TRT World that the on-going Covid-19 pandemic has added an “additional burden to an already difficult situation in many countries.”

“Most of 2021 has still seen major disruptions in many sectors due to Covid, with, for instance, major logistical problems related to transportation of food, and in general inflation and increase in the price of major food commodities,” said Faures.

“All these factors do not help the situation in a region that is also very much exposed to food prices on the global market,” he added.

READ MORE: Death by starvation outpacing Covid, kills 11 people every minute

Higher rates than global averages

The report said 69 million people in the region, or 16 percent of the population, were undernourished in 2020 - an increase of 4.8 million people compared to 2019.

Out of the 22 Arab states examined in the study, Somalia and Yemen had the highest levels of undernourishment from 2018 to 2020.

Nearly 60 percent of Somalis struggled with hunger and more than 45 percent of Yemenis were undernourished.

Adult obesity also remains a serious issue in the Arab world, where it is more than double the global average.

Faures said that while data for 2021 is difficult to predict, “because many factors play a role in hunger and food insecurity,” FOA continues to monitor the situation.

“While it is still very early to get the full picture, we believe that the economic impacts of the restrictions imposed in many countries to combat Covid-19 have had detrimental effects on the most vulnerable part of the population,” said Facures.

READ MORE: 45 million people suffer from 'acute' hunger worldwide

Consequences of conflict

Conflict was the leading cause for hunger in the region, which affected a reported 53.4 million people, according to the study.

Hunger rates were more than six times higher in countries and areas affected by conflict than countries at peace, according to the study.

“It is important to note that there is a large difference between the food security situation in countries in conflict and in crisis than in non-conflict countries. Conflict remains a major source of food insecurity,” said Faures

Other causes cited were social unrest, poverty, inequality, climate change, and scarce natural resources.

READ MORE:UN gives chilling estimates on the human cost of Yemen war

Children at risk

The FAO report found that 20.5 percent of Arab children under the age of five were stunted and 7.8 percent wasted in 2020.

The prevalence of stunting (reduced growth rate in human development) improved from 2000 which saw a high of 28.7 percent of children affected.

Meanwhile, wasting (becoming weaker and more emaciated) in the Arab region was higher than the global average of 6.7 percent.