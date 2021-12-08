A recent report from Columbia Journalism Review analysed coverage of global issues at one of the big three US cable news outlets, and what it found was damning.

Editor of online magazine Popula Maria Bustillos combed through 100 stories posted on news channel MSNBC’s YouTube page in October and found that just three were linked to world affairs.

Even then, it was really one: the stabbing death of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess, which was covered in two clips. The third was on South Dakota’s role as a global money laundering capital, as was detailed in the Pandora Papers.

Meanwhile, there were six different clips dedicated to the topic of actor William Shatner’s Blue Origin space ride alone.

Diehard viewers of the network would “learn virtually nothing of events taking place outside the United States, which is where 7.57 billion of the earth’s 7.9 billion people live,” Bustillos wrote emphatically.

She also pointed to how MSNBC covered the question of NBA player Kyrie Irving’s refusal to be vaccinated, just as the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow was around the corner.

One of the few international stories to grab attention recently was the takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan. But even then, mainstream media’s coverage of it has been problematic.

“Cable news explained nothing to its audience about the facts on the ground in Afghanistan, preferring to turn the withdrawal of US troops into a political circus starring the nascent Biden administration,” Bustillos noted.