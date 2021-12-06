WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens drown in passenger bus accident in Kenya
The driver of the bus attempted to navigate through the surging waters of the Enziu River.
Dozens drown in passenger bus accident in Kenya
Search and rescue efforts continue in the region as the death toll could rise further.
December 6, 2021

At least 31 people have drowned when a bus on its way to a wedding was swept away by fast-moving waters while trying to cross a flooded river in Kenya.

Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu said the driver of the bus attempted to navigate through the surging waters of the Enziu River, about 200 kilometers east of the capital Nairobi, when the vehicle keeled over and sank over the weekend.

"It's really sad. We lost a lot of lives," Ngilu said.

Ngilu noted that the bodies of 31 people have been found so far during ongoing rescue efforts.

Recommended

Twelve people managed to escape from drowning, including four children, she said.

Search and rescue efforts continue in the region but the death toll could rise further.

READ MORE: Climate crisis begets natural beauty in Africa

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law