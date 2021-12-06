At least 31 people have drowned when a bus on its way to a wedding was swept away by fast-moving waters while trying to cross a flooded river in Kenya.

Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu said the driver of the bus attempted to navigate through the surging waters of the Enziu River, about 200 kilometers east of the capital Nairobi, when the vehicle keeled over and sank over the weekend.

"It's really sad. We lost a lot of lives," Ngilu said.

Ngilu noted that the bodies of 31 people have been found so far during ongoing rescue efforts.