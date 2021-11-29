It is getting dark and Zabihullah Bawar, a 34-year-old former construction worker, seems anxious as he rushes towards his old mud house in Kandahar. He uses his mobile-phone torch to lighten the room he shares with his family of four. The home’s small solar battery is broken and the family will spend the cold night of November 25 in nothing but candlelight.

Zabihullah has been jobless for the last four months and has no money to get the battery repaired.

The government-run construction and development projects have halved since the Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in mid-August. As a result, hundreds of thousands of laborers have lost their jobs.

Zabihullah worked as a daily-wage construction worker. With much of the building activity coming to an end, he could only find work a handful of days in the past three months.

"Sometimes, we don't have anything to eat for several days. I can't buy powdered milk and medicine for my one-year-old son."

While the economic prospects have severely shrunken, the public services that depend heavily on an uninterrupted power supply are being affected, too. To keep offices, universities and hospitals running, the Taliban will have to keep the country's electricity grid functional.

There are presently 8 to 10 hours of power outages on a daily basis in Kabul. The cold weather, coupled with difficult economic conditions, has made life difficult in the country. Other provinces and rural areas endure power outages for longer hours.

The Taliban has a difficult road ahead. Afghanistan owes millions of dollars to neighbouring countries that supply electricity to the war-torn nation.

Piling debt and frozen aid

On November 1 2021, SAGR, the US government's leading oversight authority on Afghanistan reconstruction, reported that the Taliban’s interim government faces severe revenue shortages in addition to potential technical and personal difficulties.

The new government has to pay its electricity debt of $110 to $130 million with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

Afghanistan relies heavily on electricity imports from these countries. Its domestic power production does not meet the country’s energy needs. The total installed capacity for domestic power production is around 700 megawatts, while Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water places the country's electrical needs at 2000 megawatts.

The Taliban only recently resumed the collection of electricity bills from consumers in Kabul and nearby provinces. Collections have been delayed since the Taliban's takeover in August due to the fact the country's banking system was rendered dysfunctional. Also, the new regime took a while to appoint leaders to the country’s power department, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).