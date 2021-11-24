Altaf Ahmad, 45, a resident of Gurgaon, a city on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi, was shocked when members of right-wing Hindu outfit Bharat Mata Vahini (BMV) came to disrupt Friday prayers at a designated space offered by the city’s administration.

“Namaz (prayer) is one of the pillars of our religion, and congregational prayers are important for us and our identity as Muslims,” said Altaf, who is also the co-founder of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (Gurgaon Citizens’ Unity Forum).

His statement sheds light on the plight of Muslims living in Gurgaon, where groups like BMV and Sanyukta Hindu Sangarsh Samiti (SHSS) have been demanding the city administration stop them from praying in public spaces.

As protests intensified, the administration revoked permission for eight out of the 37 sites which were originally approved.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Hindu and Sikh support has begun to pour in for the Muslim community, with many offering their private spaces for worship.

They include those like Akshay Yadav, a local resident opening up his shop, to a senior journalist Rahul Dev offering his house, and the Sikh community coming out and initially offering space in gurudwaras and other private places under their jurisdiction.

Yadav, who owns an automobile shop, had reached out to the community earlier, too. “In the holy month of Ramadan, Akshay would open his shop for us so that the increased number of namazis (worshippers) could offer their prayers, even late at night,” Altaf explained.

Sherdil Singh Sidhu, the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Committee President, released a statement saying that Muslim brothers are welcome to pray inside the gurudwara premises.

However, Singh’s decision was subsequently criticised by some members of the Sikh community and right-wing outfits, and claimed his words were misquoted by the media.

“My statement was opposed by some members of the committee and therefore we have clarified to Muslims that we cannot give them space. However, they said that they understand and thanked us for our support,” Singh told TRT World.

Even members of the Muslim community decided that they won’t offer Friday prayers inside the gurudwara as it might create a disturbance in the social fabric of the area.

“Sherdil Singh gave one statement, and he came under a lot of pressure from the right-wing Hindu groups, and that is also why we went to the gurdwara on Friday, to not only thank him for his invaluable gesture but to also assure people that we would not be offering namaz there since it would create trouble for them,” Ahmad told TRT World.

For Ahmad, the steps taken by Yadav or even the Sikh community are commendable and should be lauded. He believes that these people took a stand against oppression which is never easy, especially keeping in mind the tumultuous period.

Roots of the controversy