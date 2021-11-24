Two Syrian brothers, Mohammad and Nebras, are refugees in Berlin. In their free time they take people on walking tours of the city's historic landmarks, drawing comparisons between its Nazi-era past and what Syrians are currently enduring under the regime of Bashar al Assad.

The brothers also stay abreast of other international news. As the refugee crisis on the Poland-Belarus border dominated the news cycle last week, Nebras and Mohammed could relate to the difficulties faced by thousands of stranded refugees amid the harsh weather conditions.

In 2013, they were among a flock of refugees fleeing the Syrian war. After gaining asylum in Germany, they decided to tell their story. They wanted to inform locals in Berlin about the circumstances that compelled them to abandon everything they had in Damascus and become refugees in a foreign land.

Since then, every Saturday afternoon, they lead walking tours of Berlin's once-wartorn neighbourhoods. Through personal anecdotes and stories, the two brothers draw parallels between the Syria of today and the 1940s Germany.

Never Forget

Those old Berlin neighbourhoods have been restored, but the government has made a conscious effort to keep the remnants of the past as a reminder. There's a word for this type of remembrance in German, 'Vergangenheitbewaltigung'. It refers to the constant struggle of coming to terms with a very difficult past. This includes coming to terms with the widespread human rights abuses perpetrated by the Nazi Party, which ruled Germany in the years leading to the Second World War.

It’s a unique walking tour that attracts not only thousands of tourists who flock to Berlin annually, but also Germans and local Berliners. For many of these locals, Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans are their new neighbours.

The walking tour starts at the Platz des Volkaufstandes, located in front of the Finance Ministry. Its name translates as ´the place of the popular uprising.´ This was the site of one of the first protests against the East German Communist Government in June 1953, in which nearly 70 people were shot dead. In the aftermath, around 15,000 were arrested and given long-term prison sentences.

Mohammed draws parallels between that incident in Germany and the current political uprisings against President Bashar Al-Assad of Syria. He also sees a connection to the uprisings in the 1980s during the reign of Hafez Al-Assad, the father of the current President of Syria.

“On the tour, I jokingly refer to Syria as the Assad family business,” Mohammed quips.

The 30-year-old Mohammed comes from a small town outside Damascus, “I was studying Mathematics at university when the first signs of the larger Syrian civil war began. I left university in 2012 and soon the Syrian military came knocking to draft me. I had to leave Syria to not fight for Assad,” says Mohammed.

He arrived in Germany in 2013 and began volunteering as a tour guide soon after. This walking tour is personal to him, and he's curated it with interesting talking points, both historical and topical.

“I try to explain how Syria went from a series of peaceful protests to an international proxy war,” says Mohammed.