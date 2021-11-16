The nature of climate change as an “existential threat” has become abundantly clear, with discussions over how to combat it taking prominence on the agendas of global bodies.

Several international actors recognise the implications of climate change on national and global security, and have taken steps to define climate change as a security threat.

The United Nations has been at the forefront of sounding the alarm bells over climate change, from a security council report that quotes David Attenborough as saying “Climate change is the biggest threat to security that humans have ever faced,” to recent remarks by Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Climate change has been included in the national security and defence documents of several nations including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Russia, and has been recognised as a threat in the Climate Change Strategy document of Turkey.

Nevertheless, despite the apparent presence of climate change as a prevailing issue in the security priorities of countries, the measures taken against combating climate change have been in stark contrast to the alarming language regarding the subject.

“None of the measures that have been taken are enough when we look at the amount of carbon dioxide that has been emitted since 1958,” climate scientist Professor Levent Kurnaz from Turkey’s Bogazici University told TRT World.

Just a couple days ago, COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference dubbed by many as the world’s “best hope” in the fight against climate change, resulted in a disillusioning agreement that fell “far short of” ensuring effective measures.

COP26 was “just another meeting in a series of meetings,” Kurnaz said. “Like the 25 meetings before, this one didn't achieve anything significant. We are not making considerable headway.”

Threat to security

A report called A New Climate for Peace outlines “compound climate-fragility risks” in seven groups as “local resource competition, livelihood insecurity and migration, extreme weather events and disasters, volatile food prices and provision, transboundary water management, sea-level rise and coastal degradation, and unintended effects of climate change policies.”

All of these threats go hand in hand, with one triggering or exacerbating the other.

The nature of climate change as a threat to security is already a harsh reality on the continent of Africa, where the effects of climate change have already taken hold.

The security implications of climate change for human beings can be classified in two categories: human security and traditional security, both of which are visible on the continent.

The former encompasses each effect of climate change that poses a threat to the lives of individuals, such as famines or floods. A striking example is Madagascar, where the world’s first climate change induced famine is taking place.

On the other hand, the traditional security implications of climate change pertain to conflict, such as armed confrontations over scarce resources. The prevailing example is Sudan’s Darfur, considered to be the world’s “first climate change conflict”.

To quote former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, “Amid the diverse social and political causes, the Darfur conflict began as an ecological crisis, arising at least in part from climate change.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed the same concern in a UNSC meeting, saying: “The drought-stricken Horn of Africa, the drying up Lake Chad basin and the shrinking Sahel and savannah grasslands have worsened economic vulnerabilities and set in motion political, demographic and migratory dynamics that increase the threat of insurgency and violent extremism.”

The peril of climate change looms over South Asia as well, with floods and rising sea levels threatening coastal areas of countries including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, while natural disasters such as cyclones, floods and droughts plague several countries in the region.

“Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh are among the top eight countries in terms of population. Sea level rise, higher temperatures, and other consequences of climate change will have severe effects for these countries. What will follow is mass migration,” said Kurnaz.

Bangladesh is already among the top five countries affected by climate change displacement, along with Afghanistan, The Philippines, Haiti, and Senegal.

Human security vs traditional security