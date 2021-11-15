Police in northwest England have said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb.

Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in the region, said on Monday the motivation for Sunday's blast in a taxi was unclear but the device was "built by the passenger" who died.

He said the police believe an explosive device was brought to the taxi that burnt down after the explosion by the passenger who died in the incident.

“Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab, he’s being treated for injuries he sustained and is now released from hospital,” he said.

Jackson said the four men arrested will be interviewed by Counter Terrorism officers.

