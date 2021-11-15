WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police treating Liverpool taxi blast as 'terrorist incident'
Police believe an explosive device was brought to the taxi and have arrested four men in connection with the blast.
Police treating Liverpool taxi blast as 'terrorist incident'
Merseyside police said they were called to the hospital at 10:59 am over an incident, and images showing a car on fire were largely shared on social media. / Reuters
November 15, 2021

Police in northwest England have said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb.

Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in the region, said on Monday the motivation for Sunday's blast in a taxi was unclear but the device was "built by the passenger" who died.

He said the police believe an explosive device was brought to the taxi that burnt down after the explosion by the passenger who died in the incident.

“Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab, he’s being treated for injuries he sustained and is now released from hospital,” he said.

Jackson said the four men arrested will be interviewed by Counter Terrorism officers.

READ MORE: UK counter-terror police arrest multiple suspects after Liverpool car blast

Recommended

Three men aged 29, 26 and 21 were arrested on Sunday, and Jackson said on Monday another man aged 20 had been arrested. 

He added that "significant items" had been found at one address while several other addresses had been or would be searched.

He said the passenger had boarded the taxi at a location in Liverpool and asked to be driven to the hospital, which was about a 10-minute drive away. The blast took place within the car as it approached the drop-off point in front of the hospital.

Britain raised its threat level from terrorism to severe from a previous level of substantial, meaning an attack is highly likely, following the taxi blast, Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Monday.

Merseyside police said they were called to the hospital at 10:59 am over an incident, and images showing a car on fire were largely shared on social media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports