WORLD
4 MIN READ
US envoy arrives in Ethiopia as conflict threatens to engulf capital
The envoy repeated Washington's call for military chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan to reverse the coup and restore the civilian-led government.
US envoy arrives in Ethiopia as conflict threatens to engulf capital
There is growing global concern over the declaration of a state of emergency in Ethiopia, and the escalation of violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region. / Reuters
November 4, 2021

Jeffrey Feltman, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, has arrived in Ethiopia to find a peaceful solution between Tigray forces and the Ethiopian government.

Feltman, who this week insisted that “there are many, many ways to initiate discreet talks” toward peace, met on Thursday with Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister and ministers of defense and finance, and his visit continues on Friday.

The war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since November 2020 now threatens to engulf Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) seized key cities in recent days and linked up with another armed group, leading the government of Africa’s second-most populous country to declare a national state of emergency with sweeping detention powers.

READ MORE:US authorises embassy staff to leave Ethiopia as conflict escalates

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that “we are speaking as starkly as we can” in urging US citizens to leave the country.

"We have reiterated our calls for all parties to end hostilities immediately, that includes the TPLF. That includes the Ethiopian government. We call on them to enter negotiations without preconditions towards a sustainable ceasefire," Price said.

READ MORE:Efforts to quell Ethiopia conflict pick up as fight inches toward capital

Efforts to engage Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, on peace talks have failed. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Abiy on Wednesday “to offer my good offices to create the conditions for a dialogue so the fighting stops.”

Recommended

Last week however, a congressional aide told the Associated Press “there have been talks of talks with officials, but when it gets to the Abiy level and the senior (Tigray forces) level, the demands are wide, and Abiy doesn’t want to talk.”

Humanitarian situation

More than 400,000 people in Tigray have "crossed the threshold into famine," the UN said in July, and conditions have deteriorated since then.

The UN estimates 100 trucks of food and non-food aid must reach Tigray each day but none have arrived since October 18.

Basic services including electricity, banking and telecoms "are being denied by the Ethiopian government", a US State Department spokesperson told AFP in September.

READ MORE: Ethiopia: Tigray rebels kill scores of youths in Kombolcha town

Earlier this month AFP documented starvation deaths in many parts of Tigray, citing internal documents from aid groups.

The government blames the TPLF for obstructing aid deliveries.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been displaced, while UN investigators say mass rape and other atrocities in Tigray could constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry