Jeffrey Feltman, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, has arrived in Ethiopia to find a peaceful solution between Tigray forces and the Ethiopian government.

Feltman, who this week insisted that “there are many, many ways to initiate discreet talks” toward peace, met on Thursday with Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister and ministers of defense and finance, and his visit continues on Friday.

The war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since November 2020 now threatens to engulf Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) seized key cities in recent days and linked up with another armed group, leading the government of Africa’s second-most populous country to declare a national state of emergency with sweeping detention powers.

READ MORE:US authorises embassy staff to leave Ethiopia as conflict escalates

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that “we are speaking as starkly as we can” in urging US citizens to leave the country.

"We have reiterated our calls for all parties to end hostilities immediately, that includes the TPLF. That includes the Ethiopian government. We call on them to enter negotiations without preconditions towards a sustainable ceasefire," Price said.

READ MORE:Efforts to quell Ethiopia conflict pick up as fight inches toward capital

Efforts to engage Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, on peace talks have failed. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Abiy on Wednesday “to offer my good offices to create the conditions for a dialogue so the fighting stops.”