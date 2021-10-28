Ethiopia's military has carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region, killing six people and injuring 21 others.

The government on Thursday said the strike, the latest in a campaign of air bombardments, hit a factory in Mekele used by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The air force "destroyed the second part of Mesfin Industrial Engineering. The facility was used by TPLF group for maintaining its military equipments," said government spokeswoman Selamawit Kassa.

READ MORE: Ethiopia strikes 'weapons site' in capital of northern Tigray region

Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, said a residential area was hit and casualties were inflicted.

"So far six people died and 21 injured. All came to Ayder hospital," he said.

The Tigrai Communications Affairs Bureau, a TPLF-linked information channel, reported the same toll and said the strike hit a residential area.

Earlier, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda confirmed the strike on Mekele and said the rebels' air defence units were engaging an enemy jet.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to verify independently.

READ MORE:Ethiopian government denies reports of air strikes on Tigray capital