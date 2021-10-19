Two months after running over US-backed Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul, the Afghan Taliban grapples for international recognition amid an economic crisis plunging the country into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Until now, the Taliban have had autonomous funding for their two-decade-long war against the US invasion – while this funding may be enough to support the militant group’s activities, it is insufficient to sustain a country.

“Financial soundness is undoubtedly important for any government,” Faridun Usmonov, deputy director of Modern Turkey Research Centre, told TRT World. “However, the Taliban is a spontaneously emerging régime far from being able to claim the title of a government of a sovereign state.”

When the Taliban began increasing their footprint across Afghanistan at a staggering speed, the Hamid Karzai International Airport emerged as a beehive where diplomats, aid workers, government employees, and Afghans were amassed to flee the country, anticipating the militant group riding into Kabul.

The consulates were shut in a hurry as embassies rambled to evacuate staff. But, amid the chaos, four countries decided to stay put: Pakistan, Iran, China, and Russia.

Three of the four regional players, Islamabad, Beijin and Moscow had separately hosted Taliban pre-takeover with their own set of expectations and concerns.

For China, Afghanistan makes a trade artery providing access to Central Asia for its Belt and Road Initiative as Beijing looks towards geographic and political expansion. Russia threads on similar lines, eyeing sea routes and access to international markets.

“Pakistan, China, and Russia have actively pursued bilateral and multilateral cooperation for decades which makes them natural partners in the regional context,” said Usmonov, adding that the “appalling American exit did not set the impetus for the development”.

However, Dr. Chilamkuri Raja Mohan, director Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, disagreed.

“There is nothing natural about it,” he said, insisting that circumstances drive people together.

“Russia and Pakistan couldn’t get along for so long but today there is much greater engagement with China acting as a bridge between the two.”

The Taliban won't stay subservient

Pakistan may have kindled the Taliban triumph in an attempt for a friendlier neighbour but it came at the cost of local militant resurgence. China is apprehensive of Taliban victory inspiring rebellion in its Muslim-dominated Xinjiang province, while Russia is worried over the possibility of Islamist militants infiltrating former Soviet republics.

“Like Islamabad, Beijing and Moscow also fear spilling violence – particularly intra-Afghan unrest and Islamic State (Khurasan) regrouping along the borders,” said Iftikhar Firdous, a journalist covering war and conflict for decades.

Usmonov recalled active cooperation between the trio brought Islamabad to equal footing with India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2017. “Naturally, attempts will be made to involve member countries to restore statehood in Afghanistan.”

Days after last month’s SCO summit, resistance leader Ahmad Masoud reportedly visited Dushanbe for peace talks sponsored by Tajikistan and Pakistan, but the Taliban never showed up. Where the Pakistani government had announced peace talks as a “historic step”, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid rebuffed receiving any such information.

“They [Taliban] like Pakistan but they won’t stay subservient. Even the smallest countries exercise autonomy,” said Dr. Mohan.

Since August 15, Pakistan has held military exercises with Chinese and Russian troops. On Afghanistan’s northeastern border, Tajik and Taliban forces are flexing muscles amid rising tensions.