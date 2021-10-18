Authorities in the US state of Georgia are bracing for protests and rallies as three men accused of chasing and murdering a Black jogger go on trial in a case that has once again highlighted the racial tensions in the country.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was out for a run not far from his home in the coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia, when he was shot dead at a close range in February 2020.

The accused men — all white — include Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and their neighbour Willam Bryan who recorded the incident.

Besides the murder charge, they have also been indicted under the hate crime law. According to reports, Travis shouted racial slurs as Arbery lay bleeding on the street. It remains to be seen if prosecutors will use that as evidence against the accused. But the trial is likely to debate a crucial question of whether the defendants were racists or not.

The first phase of the trial, which can take weeks to come to any conclusion, involves a jury selection — a challenge since many people in the town know either the family of the victim or the men accused of his murder.

Jurors are expected to have no previous knowledge of the case or any connection with the participants of the trial.

Arbery was a high school football star and liked to remain fit. Neighbours often saw him jogging near his home.

He was shot dead months before George Flyod, another Black man, was killed by a police officer. Floyd's death sparked massive protests across the US as minorities took to the streets to voice concern against police brutality that disproportionately targets young Black men.

What made Arbery’s case particularly distressing was the delay in the arrest of the accused men.

McMichaels and Bryan were taken into custody and charged two months after the incident and that too only after the video was leaked and it went viral in May last year.

The visual disclosure drew a backlash from human rights activists, raising questions about the impartiality of police, which took weeks to take action against the accused men.