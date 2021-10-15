Lebanon has detained 19 people in relation to recent gunfire in Beirut, state National News Agency has reported.

Security officials said authorities detained 17 Lebanese and two Syrians for questioning over Thursday's firefight.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Lebanon on Friday mourned seven people killed in gunbattles on the streets of Beirut the previous day, a confrontation that erupted over a long-running probe into last year’s massive port blast in the city and raised fears of the country being drawn into further violence.

Underlying the violence are Lebanon’s entrenched sectarian divides and growing pushback against the port investigation by the two main Shia Muslim parties, the powerful Hezbollah militant group and its allied Amal Movement. Hezbollah said it would not be pulled into more violence.

Schools, banks and government offices across Lebanon shut down for a day of mourning Friday, while funerals were held in several parts of the country.

At a cemetery in a southern suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah members in military uniforms paid their respects, standing before three coffins draped with the group’s yellow flag and covered with white roses. Hundreds of women in black robes attended, and some senior Hezbollah officials made speeches. Mourners fired in the air for several minutes.

A separate funeral was organised for an Amal fighter, also in southern Beirut.

Flashback to the civil war years

Thursday’s clashes saw gunmen battling each other for several hours with automatic rifles and rocket-propelled grenades in the streets of Beirut.

It was the most violent confrontation in the city in years, echoing the nation’s darkest era of the 1975-90 civil war.

The firefight raised the specter of a return to sectarian violence in a country already struggling through one of the world’s worst economic crises of the past 150 years.

The violence broke out at a protest organised by Hezbollah and Amal which called for the removal of the lead judge investigating last year’s massive explosion at Beirut port.

Officials from both parties have suggested the judge’s investigation is heading toward holding them responsible for the blast, which killed at least 215 people.

Many of the protesters on Thursday had been armed.

Ali Haidar, a 23-year-old Shia who took part in the protest, said nearby residents first started throwing rocks, bottles and furniture, before snipers on rooftops opened fire on the protesters from two directions, leaving people stuck in the middle.

“Then everyone started defending their neighborhood,” he said.

Hezbollah blames Christian Lebanese Forces party

It was not clear who fired the first shot, but the confrontation quickly devolved into heavy exchanges of gunfire along a former civil war front line separating predominantly Muslim and Christian areas of Beirut.

The two Shia groups accused the Christian Lebanese Forces party of starting the shooting. The Lebanese Forces party denied the charges.