Lebanese TV aired images of men carrying rifles and heavy weaponry as the army reported “bursts of gunfire in Tayouneh–Badaro,” a few blocks from where protesters had gathered moments earlier to demand Judge Bitar’s removal.

Lebanese medics help evacuate civilians during clashes in Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of Beirut on October 14, 2021. (Joseph Eid / AFP)

Gunfire has killed at least four people and wounded 12 at a Beirut rally organised by Shia Hezbollah and Amal movements to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator.

One man died of a gun shot to the head and a second of a shot to the chest, said Mariam Hassan of the Sahel Hospital in Beirut's mainly Shiite southern suburbs.

A 24-year-old woman was hit in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home, the doctor added.

The state-run National News Agency reported a fourth death at the Rasoul al-Azam hospital, also in the southern suburbs.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported 20 wounded.

Lebanese television broadcast images of men carrying rifles and heavy weaponry.

A sniper opens fire at a Hezbollah-Amal protest to demand the removal of Bitar, the judge in charge of investigating the Beirut port explosion. There are dead and wounded. A very dangerous escalation pic.twitter.com/lZdWIlXHep — Liz Sly (@LizSly) October 14, 2021

The army reported "bursts of gunfire in the area of Tayouneh - Badaro".

"The army rushed to cordon off the area and deploy in its neighbourhoods and their entrance. Patrols started as did the search for the shooters to detain them," it said.

In a follow-up statement, the military warned that it would open fire at anyone firing live rounds, calling on civilians to evacuate the area.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm to be restored and warned against attempts to drag Lebanon into violence.

The supporters and allies of Hezbollah had gathered to protest against the judge investigation on last year’s massive blast in the city's port.

Source: AFP