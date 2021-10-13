Ephesus, located in the Selcuk district of Izmir, Turkey, was one of the central cities of the ancient world as the capital of the Roman province of Asia.

Famous for its gladiatorial games, evidence of the gladiators of Ephesus was found in the form of ancient graffiti on the marble walls of the city’s great theatre and stadium where the public games, which included chariot races and death games, took place. Depictions and inscriptions of gladiators were also found on day-to-day items such as oil lamps.

In 1993, while excavating for the city’s necropolis alongside the Via Sacra (Sacred Street) of Ephesus, a team led by the then head of excavations Dieter Knibbe made an unusual discovery. For the first time ever, archaeologists had found an unequivocal burial ground of several gladiators.

Unlike other graves that are acknowledged to be of gladiators, the graves in Ephesus have tombstones that depict gladiators, and inscriptions that identify them. This constitutes conclusive evidence for the identity of the individuals that lie beneath.

While only some of the graves had tombstones to indicate that the person was a gladiator, the rest were deduced to be gladiators by the similarities in osseous evidence such as injuries or chemical examinations.

“We knew there were gladiators in Ephesos, then the excavation team found where some were buried, and the analyses of their bones matched what we knew about gladiators,” Martin Steskal, deputy director of excavations in Ephesus, told TRT World.

The discovery of the gladiator tombs constituted decisive evidence for the presence of gladiatorial fights and a gladiatorial school, known as ludus, in ancient Ephesus.

In the words of Steskal, “This graveyard gives us the unique opportunity to connect historical figures with their bones, and analyze the bones to see what their life looked like. It provides a very sound picture about gladiators.”

The funerary steles that were discovered in situ within the necropolis are from the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. Further evidence shows that the gladiatorial games in Ephesus date back to the 1st century BC.

According to information from the Ephesus Museum, figurines, pithos, clay oil lamps, and several other items were also found aside from the bodies of gladiators and funerary steles on the burial site.

The life of a gladiator

Gladiatorial games became increasingly popular over time, reaching their peak in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. During this time, Ephesus was the capital of Roman Asia.

In Roman society, gladiators were either condemned criminals, prisoners of war, slaves, or volunteers that were in it for the money. “Their legal status was extremely low, but their social status was different. They could become famous because of their abilities and be admired,” said Steskal.

Gladiators were trained in schools by experienced gladiators called doctor. In training, the fighters used ludis, non-lethal swords and shields made from wood.

Training took place after their classification in groups such as thraex, hoplomachus, murmillo, and retiarius. These groups defined the different types of gladiators depending on their clothing, weapons, and fighting styles.

A murmillo with the alias Palumbos, translated as “male dove”, was one of the gladiators of Ephesus. His grave and funerary stele were discovered during the excavations in 1993. His wife Hymnis had commissioned the stele to commemorate him in the 2nd century AD.

Examinations of the bones from the necropolis tell a detailed story about how the gladiators of Ephesus lived.