Greece and France have signed a new defence deal, which will allow the two countries to come to each other's aid in case of an external threat.

However, the intra-NATO deal of the two also triggered massive criticism from the Greek opposition as the deal also includes the participation of the Greek army in France's operations in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region.

As per one of the articles of the deal, "joining troops or joint operations in the Sahel, as part of French-administered operations, to support common interests" is a must.

According to The Coalition of the Radical Left – Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA), the agreement also marks a shift in Greek foreign policy dogmas.

Criticising the deal, SYRIZA's Foreign Policy representative, Georgios Katrougalos said, "The possible deployment of Greek troops to combat zones abroad will leave Greece facing numerous threats at a time when instability in the Middle East and the Sahel is leading to migration flows".

Meanwhile, Alexis Tsipras, leader of SYRIZA has promised to amend the relevant articles of the agreement, which paves the way for the deployment of Greek military to the Sahel in support of France in case his party wins the elections in 2023.

On the other hand, the government was quick to defend the deal with the defence minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos saying that France's operations in the Sahel, in which it directs, assists and supports the local armed forces in the war, are aimed at combating terrorism in the region and the possibility of Greece's participation in these operations can add significant operational experience to the country's army.

The deal is a 'mistake'?

During the voting session for the agreement which took place last week, 109 Greek lawmakers of the 300-seat parliament voted against the deal.