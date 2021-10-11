WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq announces capture of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi’s deputy
Iraqi forces captured a high ranking Daesh figure who served as deputy to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has announced.
Iraq announces capture of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi’s deputy
A member of Iraqi security forces stands at the site of a car bomb at a police checkpoint on the road between Kirkuk and Salahuddin province, Iraq September 1, 2020. / Reuters Archive
October 11, 2021

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Daesh in charge of the terror group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has said.

"While our heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said on Monday, without providing further details of the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.

Recommended

The US state Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Daesh leaders it identified including Jasim.

READ MORE:Killing Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is just the start of the battle

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines