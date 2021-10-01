When the United States diplomats and spies stationed around the world began catching a mysterious illness in 2016, one bizarre theory that made rounds was that it could be caused by microwave-turned-weapons.

Noises linked to the illness, which was first spotted in Cuba’s Havana, however, are likely to be caused by crickets, not microwaves, according to a declassified scientific review reportobtained by BuzzFeed News via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The US State Department commissioned JASON advisory group, an elite scientific board, to look into what may have caused the unexplained condition that was named “Havana Syndrome.”

Buzzing mechanical sounds, intense pressure in the head, vision problems, vertigo, memory lapses and cognitive impairment were among the symptoms reported by the US employees.

Completed in 2018, the report has concluded that at least eight of the original 21 Havana syndrome incidents that the scientific board was able to record some of the sounds that the affected US officials complained about.

The report, at the time, debunked the theory of microwaves saying that “no plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects.”

The scientists acknowledged that “the suffering reported by the affected individuals is real,” but they also pointed out that mass psychology can also trigger neurological injuries in people.

“JASON believes such psychogenic effects may serve to explain important components of the reported injuries,” they said.

Then came the insect theory.

“The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket, Anurogryliscelerinictus. The call of this animal matches, in nuanced detail, the spectral properties of the recordings from Cuba once room echoes are taken into account,” the report said.

The board said other hypotheses are also plausible, such as generation by mechanical devices, for example a worn pump motor, or structure-borne vibrations.