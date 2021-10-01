In late September, long queues at petrol stations all across England made headlines around the world: the country’s pumps were running dry. The fuel shortage, however, wasn’t an energy crisis but a supply-chain issue: there were no drivers to get the fuel where it needed to be.

Panic-buying made the situation worse and sent fuel prices skyrocketing to an eight-year high. After public pressure, the government enlisted the army to help solve the issue.

Brexit and the pandemic are the two principal factors experts have agreed to blame for the shortage: the Office for National statistics has estimated that there were 16,000 fewer EU nationals working as HGV truck drivers in the year ending March 2021 than in the previous year. Many went back home when the pandemic ground the industry to a halt, and never returned due to Brexit.

The drivers’ working conditions have also been blamed, while others have pointed to the fact that HGV driver shortages are a problem across Europe as well, and companies in the UK struggled to fill seats even before the pandemic.

But Brexit has made things worse.

The new Australian-style, points-based immigration system Britain has introduced for all workers means EU citizens lost their preferential lane, and truck drivers no longer qualify to work in the UK under the new rules. Home Secretary Priti Patel had promised the UK was “no longer going to have a route for low-skilled workers to come to the UK.” While shortages have been seen in other sectors since Brexit, such as care work, this time the new policies backfired in a spectacular manner.

At the heart of it all is the country’s fraught relationship with migration.

Windrush Generation: rebuilding Britain

Footage of hundreds of men and women from the Caribbean region getting off the HMT Empire Windrush ship in their neat lace dresses, ties and pie hats are in stark contrast with the desperate journeys of refugees in rickety boats across the Mediterranean today. The ship docked at Tilbury, England in 1948, giving the name to an entire generation of post-colonial migrants to the British Isles.

One reporter’s account of the day filmed by Pathe News characterised them as “citizens of the British Empire coming to the mother country with good intent.”

Short of workers and in need to rebuild its ailing economy after World War II, Britain would take in more than 300,000 people from the region over the next 20 years, as well as hundreds of thousands more from elsewhere in the former British Empire, particularly Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

The British Nationality Act 1948 had given British citizenship to all residents of the Commonwealth. They worked in manufacturing and construction, as well as public transport and the National Health Service.

Everyone who wasn’t a Commonwealth citizen faced entry restrictions to Britain based on income and health status, unless they were entering under a specific labour scheme.

“The Act’s aim … was to try and retain access to the labour power of its colonies and former colonies,” Becky Taylor, professor of history at the University of East Anglia, tells TRT World.

‘Rivers of blood’

By the mid-1960s, concerns over migration from the Caribbean and South Asia had begun to grow. Polls conducted in the second half of the decade showed that more than half of Britons thought migration from former Commonwealth nations had harmed the country.

Tensions peaked when Conservative MP Enoch Powell made what became known infamously as his “rivers of blood” speech in 1968, claiming the country had gone literally mad in its embrace of mass migration. The speech was so divisive that many would later blame it for some of the violence that flared in later years.

Powell had quoted a line from Virgil’s Aeneid that said, "as I look ahead, I am filled with foreboding; like the Roman, I seem to see 'the River Tiber foaming with much blood'."

Irish presence, which by that point counted just under a million, was much less prominent in the British public’s imagination of migration. Race relations in Britain were at their most strained, and migration policy shifted accordingly.

In 1962, the Commonwealth Immigrants Act de-facto stripped the vast majority of Commonwealth citizens of the automatic right to enter the country by introducing immigration controls for anyone whose passport hadn’t been issued in the UK or Ireland. It was the first of three laws that would serve, eventually, to strip citizens of the former colonies of their citizenship rights.

“These three Acts sought to use non-racialised mechanisms to achieve racial ends,” professor Taylor explains.

The last of these three laws was the Immigration Act of 1971, which decreed Commonwealth migrants did not have any more rights than those from other parts of the world, effectively marking the end of the Windrush era.

The Ugandan-Asian crisis: from citizen to refugee

Just the following year in 1972, 60,000 Asians living in war-torn Uganda, a former British colony, were given 90 days to leave the country.

Many were from South Asian countries including India and Pakistan, and were British passport holders who had been in the country for generations. Some were the descendents of labourers brought from the other end of the British Empire to build the Ugandan railway.