After her release from an Israeli jail, Palestinian parliamentarian Khalida Jarrar is overcome with feelings a lot, but none those are joy. In her 58 years, most spent as a political, humanitarian and civil society leader, she’s been detained multiple times, but this time she admits, it was particularly challenging, harder.

Jarrar’s 31-year-old daughter Suha, also a human rights activist, suddenly passed away from cardiac arrest in July in Ramallah, and Israeli authorities didn’t allow her to attend the funeral.

“I had mixed feelings, that I really wanted to run to her, now that I'm free,” Jarrar told TRT World after her release. “But at the same time, I was really sad that Suha wasn’t waiting for me this time.”

Her latest arrest came in October 2019, when the Israeli army knocked on her door just a few months after she was released from her previous detention that lasted 20 months. Held without trial or charges several times in the past, Jarrar was sentenced to two years for being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) since leftist political group including both a political party and an armed wing since 2006. Israel, the United States and other Western countries list the organisation as a terror group.

Jarrar was elected as a member of the now-defunct Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) that same year and was appointed to the Palestinian National Council (PNC). Her work mainly focused on community organising, and issues surrounding social change and former prisoners.

Israeli authorities could not find any evidence of Jarrar’s personal involvement with “organizational or military aspects of the organisation.”

More than 400 organisations are labelled as “hostile,” or “terrorist” by Israel. Besides PFLP, all major Palestinian political parties, including the ruling Fatah party, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), as well as some charitable organisations, and media outlets are included in the designation list.

Practically, this means that any political activity or activism within Palestine in relation to these designated organisations can lead to criminal charges by Israel. In Jarrar’s case, her ever changing indictments on several counts each time involved charges such as attending a book fair, and visiting a former prisoner.

Jarrar’s first arrest was in 1989, less than a year after her second daughter Suha was born - for participating in International Women’s Day protests. Her husband of over 40 years, Ghassan, a children's toys and furniture manufacturer, then was already behind bars, where he would stay for 11 years in total. Growing up, Jarrar’s two daughters have seen both of their parents being arrested and released over and over again, and in their adulthood, they too, became activists.

Leaving the prison, the first thing Jarrar did was head to the cemetery in Ramallah, where she was only allowed to send “flowers and a kiss from prison” to say goodbye to Suha. As Ghassan held her tight, she hugged her daughter’s tombstone and shed tears before making any political statements.

Over the years, Jarrar was able to attract immense international support and media attention with her resilient stance. But she isn’t apologetic about prioritising her mourning.

“We’re human beings...and we’re not ashamed of crying,” Jarrar recalls explaining herself during the funeral. For her, embracing and showing us what makes her human is a testament to being a humanitarian.